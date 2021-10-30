Arts and Entertainment

Stó:lō Aboriginal Skills & Employment Training, Reach Gallery (Abbotsford) and Chilliwack Museum Winners and Nominees at 2021 BC Museum Association Awards

ByDon Lehn

Oct 30, 2021

Fraser Valley – The BC Museums Association Awards were handed out, virtually, on Thursday.

Among the award winners:

Award of Merit: Excellence in Social Action:  Stó:lō Aboriginal Skills & Employment Training (SASET)

Nominees Adrienne Silver and the team at Stó:Lō Aboriginal Skills & Employment Training (SASEThave been advancing reconciliation and inclusivity through their training program. The Employer Wage Subsidy program works to hire secondary and post-secondary students for temporary employment, with an emphasis on providing work experience and developmental learning for in-school youth. Through the Summer Employment Program, Heritage Abbotsford Society (HAS) experienced the support and care that SASET provides to both employers and workers first hand; stating that HAS “has been able to not “just” build programming that meets with (the goals and directives of the) TRC and UNDRIP and make necessary systemic changes, but it has also provided us with the opportunity to mentor individuals and support Indigenous culture” through their student hires from SASET.

Award of Merrit WINNER: The Reach Gallery Museum

“The Reach preserves and shares the stories of Abbotsford’s rich cultural heritage and showcases the best in arts from inside and outside the community. The Reach’s Semá:th Xo:tsa project, in partnership with Stó:lō collaborators, resulted in the publication of a children’s book, exhibition and community programs about the drainage of Sumas Lake in 1924 to create additional farmland for settlement. The project renounces the celebratory settler narrative to focus on the enduring and profound impact drainage had on the lives and livelihood of the Stó:lō people.”

Awards of Merit Nominees included Chilliwack Museum & Archives

“The Chilliwack Museum & Archives aimed to bring multiple demographics of their community together to highlight the talent and experiences of Chilliwack during the COVID-19 pandemic through the Creative in Quarantine Exhibition.”

Related Post

Arts and Entertainment

Halloween at Agassiz-Harrison Museum on Sunday, October 31st

Oct 29, 2021
Arts and Entertainment

Unique Get Together Society 1st Annual Get On Board Gala – December 1 – Learn About Canadian Black History

Oct 29, 2021
Arts and Entertainment

chillTV’s Hallowe’en Special from Friday Night Vedder Mysteries, with Wolf Luger!… and Chuck Strahl !!

Oct 28, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

20 + 8 =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Sports

UFV Sports Saturday – Women’s Soccer Playoff Hopes Stopped in Quarter Final

Oct 30, 2021
News

Matsqui Inmate Serving Time for 1st Degree Murder, Dies in Custody from Natural Causes

Oct 30, 2021
News

Don’t Mix Cannabis Edibles/Candy With Halloween Goodies

Oct 30, 2021
Health & Lifestyle

Indoor Mask Mandate Extended

Oct 30, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.