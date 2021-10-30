News

Matsqui Inmate Serving Time for 1st Degree Murder, Dies in Custody from Natural Causes

ByDon Lehn

Oct 30, 2021

Abbotsford (Correctional Service Canada) -On October 27, 2021, Russell John Oram, an inmate from Matsqui Institution, died while in custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving an indeterminate sentence for first degree murder since June 6, 1991. Oram was convicted for the murder of 22-year-old Debbie Anne Sammon.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

