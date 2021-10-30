Federal Proof of Vaccination for Travellers Now Available

Ottawa – British Columbians can now access the Canadian COVID-19 proof of vaccination for travel.

Starting October 30, this proof of vaccination will be required when travelling in Canada by air, rail or cruise ship.

To access the Government of Canada proof of vaccination card, visit gov.bc.ca/covidtravel

The Government of Canada has said the federal proof of vaccination can also be used for international travel. Before leaving, all travellers are encouraged to check the Government of Canada’s travel requirements and the requirements of the country to which they are travelling.

“The federal government is launching a proof of vaccination card to ensure that people who want to travel have what they need to do so,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “The federal card can be accessed in the same way as the BC Vaccine Card, which 3.7 million British Columbians have downloaded to enjoy non-essential activities throughout our province, such as dining in restaurants or attending a sporting event. By ensuring all of us are fully vaccinated, we can do more with the people we love, safely.”

As with the B.C. Vaccine Card, the new federal proof of vaccination can be accessed through Health Gateway, the Ministry of Health’s web service, by phone or in person at most Service BC offices.

Two doses of any federally approved COVID-19 vaccines, with the second dose administered at least 14 days before travel, are required to be considered fully vaccinated. Canadians who are not fully vaccinated must complete testing requirements and mandatory quarantine when returning to Canada.

B.C.’s Vaccine Card will continue to be used for non-essential activities in B.C., including going to a restaurant or sporting event.

The Government of Canada has also indicated it will allow people in B.C. to use the BC Vaccine Card to travel within Canada until Nov. 30, 2021, while the new federal proof of vaccination is rolled out.

FYI:

The BC Vaccine Card was launched on Sept. 7 and implemented on Sept. 13, 2021.

Residents of B.C. can request their BC Vaccine Card or Canadian COVID-19 proof of vaccination: through Health Gateway online: at gov.bc.ca/covidtravel by phone (toll-free) at 1 833 838-2323; or in person at most Service BC offices.

