Three Valley Huskers are 2021 BCFC All Stars

Chilliwack – Three members of the Valley Huskers made the 2021 BCFC All Star Team. A pretty good showing for the club as that have made the playoffs.

Linebacker James Moar, Defensive Back Spencer Chavis and Punter Ethan Homan claim the accolades.

But the work is not done.

Playing for pride and staying in form is paramount.

The 4-3 Huskers finish the short 8 game regular season on the road Saturday October 30, in Nanaimo, against the 3-4 Vancouver Island Raiders. Due to COVID, a 10 game schedule was not possible. Both Okanagan and West Shore ended up playing some home games in Chilliwack.