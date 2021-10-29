Sports

Three Valley Huskers are 2021 BCFC All Stars

ByDon Lehn

Oct 29, 2021 ,

Chilliwack – Three members of the Valley Huskers made the 2021 BCFC All Star Team. A pretty good showing for the club as that have made the playoffs.

Linebacker James Moar, Defensive Back Spencer Chavis and Punter Ethan Homan claim the accolades.

But the work is not done.

Playing for pride and staying in form is paramount.

The 4-3 Huskers finish the short 8 game regular season on the road Saturday October 30, in Nanaimo, against the 3-4 Vancouver Island Raiders. Due to COVID, a 10 game schedule was not possible. Both Okanagan and West Shore ended up playing some home games in Chilliwack.

May be an image of text that says '44600) 11 CFC 9: BC CHAVIS SPENCER 2021 BCFC ALL-STAR DEFENSIVE BACK'
May be an image of 1 person and text

Related Post

Arts and Entertainment Sports

Abbotsford Canucks Looking for Anthem Singers for Home Games

Oct 27, 2021
Sports

Canadian Elite Basketball League Adds Montréal Alliance To Its Pack

Oct 27, 2021
Sports

UFV Sports Sunday – Women’s Volleyball Wrap Up Pre-Season

Oct 24, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

10 + eight =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Sports

Three Valley Huskers are 2021 BCFC All Stars

Oct 29, 2021
News

Chilliwack Rotary Book Sale October 31 to November 6 – Heritage Park

Oct 29, 2021
Arts and Entertainment

Halloween at Agassiz-Harrison Museum on Sunday, October 31st

Oct 29, 2021
News

chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: October 28, 2021 Councillor’s Corner, Chilliwack City: Mayor Ken Popove – Rotary Corner: Robyn Curtis, Chair Rotary Book Sale (VIDEO)

Oct 29, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.