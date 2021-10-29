Remembrance Day in Langley City – On Line

Langley City – The City of Langley Remembrance Day ceremony will not be held in-person at the cenotaph in Douglas Park this year. For the second year in a row, the City will be holding a virtual Remembrance Day ceremony to keep veterans and residents in our community safe while providing a way to honour our veterans and their sacrifices.

The City is asking residents to pay their respects from home or virtually.

There are several ways to reflect, honour, and #rememberINplace on November 11 at 11:00 am, from the safety of your home:

Watch the Langley City Remembrance Day video that will be available at langleycity.ca or tune in to the live stream video from Victory Square in Vancouver which will be available on local media channels on November 11.

Observe two minutes of silence at 11 a.m. to honour, thank, and remember Canadians who have fallen.

Wear a poppy and support the Poppy campaign.

Learn about Remembrance Day and the stories of those we honour.

Students can participate in a number of Youth Remembrance Day Contests; Deadline for poster, essay, poetry and video categories must be submitted before November 15 to win local and national prizes.

Support the Royal Canadian Legion by purchasing a wreath to lay at the Douglas Park Cenotaph. If you choose to lay a wreath, please ensure safe social distancing, and respect those around you; all wreaths that are laid at the Cenotaph will be removed one week after Remembrance Day, on November 18, 2021. Wreaths can be purchased through the Cloverdale Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion; call ahead to purchase at 604-574-5300.