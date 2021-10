Agassiz – For all you ghouls and monsters!

Visit the Agassiz Harrison Museum on Sunday, October 31st from 4:00pm – 8:00pm for “Spooky History Digital FX”.

Shiver while you watch bone chilling effects and view spooky exhibits, learn Monster folklore, and children 12 years old and younger can enjoy a devilishly delicious goodie bag.

The lobby will be decorated for younger children.

Social distancing and masks required.

Limited occupancy, so you may have to wait in line.