chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: October 28, 2021 Councillor’s Corner, Chilliwack City: Mayor Ken Popove – Rotary Corner: Robyn Curtis, Chair Rotary Book Sale (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: October 28, 2021 Councillor’s Corner, Chilliwack City: Mayor Ken Popove – Rotary Corner: Robyn Curtis, Chair Rotary Book Sale.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

• Stabbings in Chilliwack and at the Trans Mountain Pipeline Site

• Fraser Health shuts down Rolly’s — in court.

• A local 11 year old girl makes a statement about bullying—at the Legislature. **WARNING some of this content may be triggering.

AND

• What was once another Olympic dream—is starting to fade

Councillor’s Corner, Chilliwack City: Mayor Ken Popove

Rotary Corner: Robyn Curtis, Chair Rotary Book Sale

The Welcome Matt: Matt Paisley, Realtor, Jason Laynes & Associates, REMAX

News Director: Don Lehn

Weather: John Barson

Happy Hallowe’en!

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™