News

chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: October 28, 2021 Councillor’s Corner, Chilliwack City: Mayor Ken Popove – Rotary Corner: Robyn Curtis, Chair Rotary Book Sale (VIDEO)

ByDon Lehn

Oct 29, 2021

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: October 28, 2021 Councillor’s Corner, Chilliwack City: Mayor Ken Popove – Rotary Corner: Robyn Curtis, Chair Rotary Book Sale.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

• Stabbings in Chilliwack and at the Trans Mountain Pipeline Site
• Fraser Health shuts down Rolly’s — in court.
• A local 11 year old girl makes a statement about bullying—at the Legislature. **WARNING some of this content may be triggering.

AND

• What was once another Olympic dream—is starting to fade

Councillor’s Corner, Chilliwack City: Mayor Ken Popove
Rotary Corner: Robyn Curtis, Chair Rotary Book Sale
The Welcome Matt: Matt Paisley, Realtor, Jason Laynes & Associates, REMAX
News Director: Don Lehn
Weather: John Barson
Happy Hallowe’en!
chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™

Related Post

News

Chilliwack Rotary Book Sale October 31 to November 6 – Heritage Park

Oct 29, 2021
News

Remembrance Day in Langley City – On Line

Oct 29, 2021
News

FVN AM News Friday October 28, 2021. Premier Horgan’s Surgery, Poppies Available, Halloween is Near (VIDEO)

Oct 29, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

four + 3 =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

News

Chilliwack Rotary Book Sale October 31 to November 6 – Heritage Park

Oct 29, 2021
Arts and Entertainment

Halloween at Agassiz-Harrison Museum on Sunday, October 31st

Oct 29, 2021
News

chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: October 28, 2021 Councillor’s Corner, Chilliwack City: Mayor Ken Popove – Rotary Corner: Robyn Curtis, Chair Rotary Book Sale (VIDEO)

Oct 29, 2021
Health & Lifestyle

Prostate Cancer Support Group Chilliwack – November 4 Meeting

Oct 29, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.