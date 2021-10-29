chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: October 28, 2021 Councillor’s Corner, Chilliwack City: Mayor Ken Popove – Rotary Corner: Robyn Curtis, Chair Rotary Book Sale (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: October 28, 2021 Councillor’s Corner, Chilliwack City: Mayor Ken Popove – Rotary Corner: Robyn Curtis, Chair Rotary Book Sale.
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• Stabbings in Chilliwack and at the Trans Mountain Pipeline Site
• Fraser Health shuts down Rolly’s — in court.
• A local 11 year old girl makes a statement about bullying—at the Legislature. **WARNING some of this content may be triggering.
AND
• What was once another Olympic dream—is starting to fade
Councillor’s Corner, Chilliwack City: Mayor Ken Popove
Rotary Corner: Robyn Curtis, Chair Rotary Book Sale
The Welcome Matt: Matt Paisley, Realtor, Jason Laynes & Associates, REMAX
News Director: Don Lehn
Weather: John Barson
Happy Hallowe’en!
chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™