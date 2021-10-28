Health & Lifestyle

Premier John Horgan to Undergo Biopsy for Lump in Throat

ByDon Lehn

Oct 28, 2021

Victoria – BC Premier John Horgan released a statement regarding the state of his health:

“After noticing a lump in my neck, I went to the doctor to get a number of tests over the past few weeks. Those tests have revealed a growth in my throat that requires surgery Friday. Any further treatment will be determined after the surgery.

“We have a lot of work to do to support British Columbians through this pandemic and beyond, and I’m proud of the dedication shown by our cabinet and caucus to that work. 

“Out of an abundance of caution, Minister Mike Farnworth is being appointed as Deputy Premier along with his other duties. Minister Farnworth is respected on all sides, for his incredible public service since being elected to the legislature 30 years ago. 

“Mike will be there as support, if needed, but I will continue in all my roles as Premier, head of the executive council, the current chair of the Council of the Federation.

“I have been here before and I am not alone. People all around the province receive news like this every day.

“My message to all British Columbians is, please don’t wait. If you are concerned about something, don’t put it off. Go see a doctor, go to an urgent and primary care centre to get it checked out as soon as you can.”

