Harrison Parking Master Plan Preliminary Findings Virtual Open House (ZOOM) – Wednesday October 27 – 6 to 8 PM

Harrison – The Village of Harrison Hot Springs has initiated the Parking Master Plan to improve parking operations by optimizing parking regulations throughout the village.

Join the meeting anytime between 6:00 and 8:00 PM PDT to review information, ask questions, and provide feedback.

A presentation outlining the preliminary study findings will begin at 6:00 PM which will be followed by a Questions and Answer period. The presentation will be repeated at 7:00 PM.

The feedback received will help finalize the study conclusions and recommendations.

Zoom Meeting Information:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/79853769068

Meeting ID: 798 5376 9068

