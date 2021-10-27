Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreaks at Tabor Home (Abbotsford) and Rideau Retirement Residence (Burnaby)

Surrey/Abbotsford/Burnaby – Fraser Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at Tabor Home in Abbotsford and Rideau Retirement Residence in Burnaby.

One resident at Tabor Home and three residents at Rideau Retirement Residence have tested positive for COVID-19.

Tabor Home is a long-term care facility that is owned and operated by Tabor Village. Rideau Retirement Residence is facility that includes assisted living and is owned and operated by Sienna Senior Living. The residents are currently in self-isolation at their homes.

Fraser Health has worked with the sites to support the implementation of enhanced control measures. Fraser Health is also working with the sites to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.