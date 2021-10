Chilliwack – It is the annual tradition of spooking up the ‘hood.

Kipp Manor (Kipp and Stanley) is once again lit up for Halloween with the only ask being that you make a donation to the food bank.

A tip of the hat to Avenue Roofing, without whom, this can not be !

It is family friendly, but as you can see in the video shot by FVN, some really little ghouls and goblins found it a little too scary.

Well maybe not the displays, but the reporter sure gave a good scare.

Kipp Manor 2021

