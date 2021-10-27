Chilliwack Fire Chief Ian Josephson Receives his Executive Chief Fire Officer designation from the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs

Chilliwack – First Chilliwack Fire’s Lisa Axelson received The Fire Prevention Officers’ Association of BC “Public Educator of the Year”. That was in September.

Now, Chilliwack Fire Departments Chief Ian Josephson recently received his Executive Chief Fire Officer designation from the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs.

In an email to FVN:

Thank you for showing interest in this professional achievement.

Briefly, the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs (CAFC) has a professional designation called Executive Chief Fire Officer (ECFO).

The ECFO designation acknowledges the professional conduct, training, education, skills and competencies required for today’s fire service leader.

To receive this designation, a Fire Chief must submit proof of 30 competencies that encompass leadership, human relations, governance, business acumen, stakeholder relations, finance, fire operations, fire prevention and emergency management.

I recently submitted proof of the 30 competencies and was graciously awarded with the ECFO designation.

Congrats Chief !

Chilliwack Fire Chief Ian Josephson