BC Supporting 650 Not-for-profit Organizations with $18.2 Million in Community Gaming Grants (Fraser Valley List)

Victoria – BC Community gaming grants are supporting people to be more active and creative as local organizations receive funding for sports, arts and cultural programming.

The Province is supporting more than 650 not-for-profit arts organizations with approximately $18.2 million in Community Gaming Grants to provide a range of programs and services to support people as B.C. moves toward economic recovery. People can participate in diverse arts and cultural experiences, from performing arts, music and media arts programs, to Indigenous and cultural events.

The Community Gaming Grants program is also providing more than $24.9 million for more than 700 not-for-profit sport organizations. These groups organize a variety of activities for people, such as swimming, lacrosse, soccer, hockey and Special Olympics.

View the full list of arts and culture sector recipients: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/ArtsCultureGrants.pdf

View the full list of sport sector recipients: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/SportGrants.pdf

Partial Fraser Valley List:

Abbotsford Abbotsford Agrifair $80,000.00 Arts and Culture

Abbotsford Abbotsford Arts Council $31,350.00 Arts and Culture

Abbotsford Gallery 7 Theatre and Performing Arts Society $55,000.00 Arts and Culture

Abbotsford Heritage Abbotsford Society $42,000.00 Arts and Culture



Agassiz Agassiz Agricultural & Horticultural Association $5,200.00 Arts and Culture

Agassiz Agassiz Harrison Historical Society $7,000.00 Arts and Culture

Chilliwack British Columbia Pipers Association $8,000.00 Arts and Culture

Chilliwack Canadian Forces Base Chilliwack Historical Society $28,450.00 Arts and Culture

Chilliwack Cascadia Wind Ensemble Society $4,200.00 Arts and Culture

Chilliwack Chilliwack & District Agricultural Society $52,700.00 Arts and Culture

Chilliwack Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival Society $13,000.00 Arts and Culture

Chilliwack Chilliwack Museum & Historical Society $24,400.00 Arts and Culture

Chilliwack Chilliwack School of Performing Arts $17,500.00 Arts and Culture

Chilliwack Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra $34,900.00 Arts and Culture

Chilliwack Chilliwack Youth Orchestra Society $4,600.00 Arts and Culture

Chilliwack The Chilliwack Academy of Music $25,400.00 Arts and Culture

Chilliwack Vancouver Chamber Music Society $15,000.00 Arts and Culture

Chilliwack Yarrow Choral and Performing Arts Society $6,000.00 Arts and Culture