BC Supporting 650 Not-for-profit Organizations with $18.2 Million in Community Gaming Grants (Fraser Valley List)

ByDon Lehn

Oct 27, 2021

Victoria – BC Community gaming grants are supporting people to be more active and creative as local organizations receive funding for sports, arts and cultural programming.

The Province is supporting more than 650 not-for-profit arts organizations with approximately $18.2 million in Community Gaming Grants to provide a range of programs and services to support people as B.C. moves toward economic recovery. People can participate in diverse arts and cultural experiences, from performing arts, music and media arts programs, to Indigenous and cultural events.

The Community Gaming Grants program is also providing more than $24.9 million for more than 700 not-for-profit sport organizations. These groups organize a variety of activities for people, such as swimming, lacrosse, soccer, hockey and Special Olympics.

View the full list of arts and culture sector recipients: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/ArtsCultureGrants.pdf

View the full list of sport sector recipients: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/SportGrants.pdf

Partial Fraser Valley List:

Abbotsford Abbotsford Agrifair $80,000.00 Arts and Culture
Abbotsford Abbotsford Arts Council $31,350.00 Arts and Culture
Abbotsford Gallery 7 Theatre and Performing Arts Society $55,000.00 Arts and Culture
Abbotsford Heritage Abbotsford Society $42,000.00 Arts and Culture


Agassiz Agassiz Agricultural & Horticultural Association $5,200.00 Arts and Culture
Agassiz Agassiz Harrison Historical Society $7,000.00 Arts and Culture

Chilliwack British Columbia Pipers Association $8,000.00 Arts and Culture
Chilliwack Canadian Forces Base Chilliwack Historical Society $28,450.00 Arts and Culture
Chilliwack Cascadia Wind Ensemble Society $4,200.00 Arts and Culture
Chilliwack Chilliwack & District Agricultural Society $52,700.00 Arts and Culture
Chilliwack Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival Society $13,000.00 Arts and Culture
Chilliwack Chilliwack Museum & Historical Society $24,400.00 Arts and Culture
Chilliwack Chilliwack School of Performing Arts $17,500.00 Arts and Culture
Chilliwack Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra $34,900.00 Arts and Culture
Chilliwack Chilliwack Youth Orchestra Society $4,600.00 Arts and Culture
Chilliwack The Chilliwack Academy of Music $25,400.00 Arts and Culture
Chilliwack Vancouver Chamber Music Society $15,000.00 Arts and Culture
Chilliwack Yarrow Choral and Performing Arts Society $6,000.00 Arts and Culture

News

Chilliwack’s Spooky Kipp Manor, Glowing in Halloween Gory …er.. Glory … and helping the Food Bank (VIDEO)

Oct 27, 2021
News

Chilliwack Fire Chief Ian Josephson Receives his Executive Chief Fire Officer designation from the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs

Oct 27, 2021
Legal News

Harrison Parking Master Plan Preliminary Findings Virtual Open House (ZOOM) – Wednesday October 27 – 6 to 8 PM

Oct 27, 2021

News

Chilliwack’s Spooky Kipp Manor, Glowing in Halloween Gory …er.. Glory … and helping the Food Bank (VIDEO)

Oct 27, 2021
News

Chilliwack Fire Chief Ian Josephson Receives his Executive Chief Fire Officer designation from the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs

Oct 27, 2021
Legal News

Harrison Parking Master Plan Preliminary Findings Virtual Open House (ZOOM) – Wednesday October 27 – 6 to 8 PM

Oct 27, 2021
Arts and Entertainment News

BC Supporting 650 Not-for-profit Organizations with $18.2 Million in Community Gaming Grants (Fraser Valley List)

Oct 27, 2021
