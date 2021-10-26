Kent Council Highlights October 25 – Safety Concerns for Mount Woodside, Remembrance Day, Dr. Lachlan MacIntosh

Kent/Agassiz – Kent Council Highlights – Council Meeting for October 25 includes Safety concerns for Mount Woodside, Remembrance Day, Dr. Lachlan MacIntosh.

Mayor’s Message

I want to recognize the passing of a favourite physician of our community, Dr. Lachlan MacIntosh.

He was much loved in our community as a physician, but he was also a huge advocate for us as a community. He was instrumental in helping us get Healthy Communities started in our community and at that time it was the birth of the Kent- Harrison Foundation which he was a supporter. Through forums the discussion came to the point that we all recognized that we needed bus service. With his backing and willingness to stand up for this community we were able to get some major projects off the ground.

Please continue to be kind, be safe, and shop local.

Remembrance Day Ceremonies

The Agassiz Legion will not be hosting a ceremony at the school or a parade to the local Cenotaph due to the Regional Health Order for COVID-19.

Spectators are discouraged from attending in person due to the limited space and requirement to physically distance. A small group of Legion member volunteers will be placing wreaths at the Cenotaph and paying tribute to our Veterans.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Remembrance Poppy in Canada. In July of 1921 the Great War Veterans Association (which in 1925 would unity with other Veteran groups to form the Canadian Legion) adopted the Poppy as the flower of remembrance.

Support Legion programs such as bursaries, disaster relief and support to Veterans and their families by donating to the poppy campaign to honour and remember those who served.

October 26, 2021 – Royal Canadian Legion member Peggy Arndt (left) and Branch #32 President Derek Stewart present the First Poppy to Mayor Sylvia Pranger

Safety Concerns on Mount Woodside

Council unanimously agreed to send a letter to Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) supporting changes to the Lougheed Highway to increase safety of all commuters.

This resulted from Ms. Kimberley Prices’ presentation to Council on October 13, where she expressed her concerns of the safety of cyclists, pedestrians, scooterists and motor vehicle users who travel the stretch of Lougheed Highway known as Mount Woodside.

Cultivating Sustainable Communities

Councillors Schwichtenberg and Spaeti attended the Earthwise Society “Restore the Wild” open house in Agassiz as part of Tourism Harrison River Valley’s “Season of the Wild”. Located at 6031 Golf Road, the property encompasses 58 acres of diverse ecosystems comprised of streams, native wetlands, and a grove of mature cedar trees.

Earthwise Agassiz is home to the Earthwise Farm, a one-acre demonstration organic teaching farm where you can purchase fresh certified organic produce, participate in a program or stroll through the trails and gardens.

Earthwise Society is a not-for-profit, charitable organization cultivating sustainable communities through environmental education and stewardship.

If you would like to learn more or are interested in getting involved, call 604-946-9828 or email info@earthwisesociety.bc.ca or visit their website earthwisesociety.bc.ca for more information.

COVID Vaccinations

Councillor Spaeti mentioned that COVID Vaccinations (and flu shots) are available through Remedy’s Rx Pharmacy. They are providing dose 1 and dose 2 of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for people ages 12 and over.

Contact Remedy’s at 604-491-1070 for more information.

ShakeOut BC!

International ShakeOut Day was on October 21. This annual event provides the opportunity to practice how to be safer during big earthquakes.

As Councillor Watchorn pointed out, the ShakeOut is to encourage communities, schools, and organizations to review and update emergency preparedness plans and supplies, and to secure your space to prevent damage and injuries.

If you would like to participate in The Great British Columbia Shake Out, visit shakeoutbc.ca.