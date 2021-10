Vancouver – Let’s hope the scalpers don’t gobble up all the tickets.

It’s confirmed. Bryan Adams, New Year’s Eve IN CONCERT – Rogers Arena with 54-40 and Mother Mother.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 29 at 10AM through Ticketmaster.ca

From the 54-40 Facebook page: It’s gonna be a new year and a new day. Happy to be part of Bryan Adams New Years Eve Party Rogers Arena

Hey Vancouver! Join Bryan to celebrate New Year's Eve at Rogers Arena, along with special guests, @mothermother and @5440 . Tickets go on sale Friday, October 29 at 10am. pic.twitter.com/TNYV7SGE0u — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) October 26, 2021