Crime Education/Learning

Abby PD Looking to Hire a Full Time Youth Outreach Worker

Oct 26, 2021

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police are looking to hire a Full Time Youth Outreach Worker.

Details :

Abby PD

From their website:

The Abbotsford Police Department offers exceptional opportunities for employment outside of becoming a police officer. There are over 80+ civilians employed at the Abbotsford Police Department, made up of unionized workers under Teamsters Union Local 31, and exempt staff. We offer full time and casual employment in a variety of sections that serve and support the 24/7 operations of the department as a whole. Opportunities for employment exist in Records Section, Finance, Public Service Counter, Information Technology, and Administrative support. We also have numerous volunteering opportunities with our Victim Services Unit as well as the Community Police Office.

We offer an exciting chance to work in a progressive environment that encourages change, growth, and innovation. The civilians work hand-in-hand with the police officers and as such, they play a critical role in the safety and well being of the citizens of Abbotsford.

If you are a highly motivated individual who possesses excellent communication skills and are looking for a rewarding and challenging career, we want you to join our team!

Crime Education/Learning

Abby PD Looking to Hire a Full Time Youth Outreach Worker

Oct 26, 2021
