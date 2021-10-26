27th Annual REALTORS Care® Blanket Drive

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – For 27 years, the REALTORS Care® Blanket Drive has brought warmth to our communities. They can’t do this without your generous donations and the support of Realtor volunteers.

The Blanket Drive runs each November.Now in its 27th year

It began in 1994 in East Vancouver• 600 bags of donations collected in 1994

At least 427,000 people in need have received donations from this Blanket Drive since 1995

By 2006 the Blanket Drive had expanded to include donations from the entire Lower Mainland

5187 bags = the record number of donations collected in a single year

More than 30 charities receive our donations each year

75+ REALTORS® volunteer for the Blanket Drive each year

100+ real estate offices act as donation collection depots• Promotion, pick-up and distribution of donations are handled by REALTOR® volunteers from the three Lower Mainland real estate boards

Sponsors

Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver

Fraser Valley Real Estate Board

Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board

Find out how you can help at blanketdrive.ca