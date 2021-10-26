27th Annual REALTORS Care® Blanket Drive

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – For 27 years, the REALTORS Care® Blanket Drive has brought warmth to our communities. They can’t do this without your generous donations and the support of Realtor volunteers.
The Blanket Drive runs each November.Now in its 27th year
It began in 1994 in East Vancouver• 600 bags of donations collected in 1994
At least 427,000 people in need have received donations from this Blanket Drive since 1995
By 2006 the Blanket Drive had expanded to include donations from the entire Lower Mainland
5187 bags = the record number of donations collected in a single year
More than 30 charities receive our donations each year
75+ REALTORS® volunteer for the Blanket Drive each year
100+ real estate offices act as donation collection depots• Promotion, pick-up and distribution of donations are handled by REALTOR® volunteers from the three Lower Mainland real estate boards
Sponsors
Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver
Fraser Valley Real Estate Board
Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board
Find out how you can help at blanketdrive.ca