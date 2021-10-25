BUSINESS – Manning Park Resort Institutes a Minimum $18/hr Starting Wage

Manning Park – As there have been many criticisms about COVID benefits vs wages at businesses, Manning Park announced that they are being pro-active.

As Manning Park Resort prepares for the upcoming winter season,the resort announced that, as a component of their ongoing commitment to their staff, the Resort will be raising the starting hourly rate to$18/hour to be more reflective of today’s value.

This is effective for all starting positions with the exception of servers and bartenders, which follow provincial wages due to the nature of the tipping industry.

“Manning Park Resort is focused on supporting and developing its employees. Over the past year,we have implemented a variety of employee development and assistance programs to support our staff and we are not done yet. The recent implementation of an $18/hour starting wage furthers our vision and commitment to properly support employees with a living wage. When combined with our free staff housing, this presents a strong financial foundation for our employees,” stated Jarred Hupe, the Resort’s Assistant General Manager.

In addition, there are currently two new staff accommodation facilities under construction that are slated to be completed before the start of this winter season.

As of October 25, Communications Manager Emma Schram told FVN that there is a dusting of snow near the resort and everyone is hopeful that the big snow dumps will come soon for skiers and cross Country enthusiasts.

