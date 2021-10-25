News

3rd Annual Fraser Valley OffRoad Toy Run & Food Drive – November 6 & 7 – Gill Bar

ByDon Lehn

Oct 25, 2021

Fraser Valley – The 3rd Annual Fraser Valley OffRoad Toy Run & Food Drive is November 6 & 7 off Gill Bar in Chilliwack.

You MUST PRE-REGISTER for trail runs (vehicle or SXS/quad) by Friday October 29, as group sizes are being kept to about 10 per group.

Fill out and send in form even if you are a maybe for going. https://docs.google.com/…/1cQy2CAtvH7VL5Z0P0B2U…/edit…

*DONATIONS, RAFFLE TICKETS & DECALS
-Drop off donation(s) of unwrapped toys, non-perishable food, dog/cat food & toys (every person that drops off a donation will get 1 free raffle ticket)


– RAFFLE TICKETS DRAW – Tickets on sales all day Saturday & Sunday til 3pm, or Online purchase of raffle tickets Saturday 10am to 5pm & Sunday 10am to 2pm – message through the toy run page for instructions between above times
-1 ticket for $2.50, 3 tickets for $5.00, or arm length for $10.00


-DRAW will be Sunday Nov 7 @ 4pm – also unclaimed winning numbers will be posted on Facebook page & text (if contact info given)


-RE-DRAW for unclaimed prizes will be Nov 14, 2021 @ 4pm – So hold onto your tickets*
-Decals $5.00ea.

*FOOD TRUCK
– LIL JOES CORNER KICK
– Saturday 11am to 7pm & Sunday 11am to 4pm (Cash & Debit). A portion of their proceeds from the weekend to the Fraser Valley Off-Road Toy Run.***Toy Run accepts CASH & E-TRANSFERS at the event***

Related Post

News

Harrison – Access to Breakwater Beach Temporarily Closed for Parking Lot Improvements

Oct 25, 2021
News

FVN AM News Monday October 24 ,2021. Winds and BC Ferries, LifeLabs Tentative Deal (VIDEO)

Oct 25, 2021
Legal News

Now that CRB Ends, What’s Next for the 860,000 Canadians Effected?

Oct 24, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

11 − three =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

News

Harrison – Access to Breakwater Beach Temporarily Closed for Parking Lot Improvements

Oct 25, 2021
News

3rd Annual Fraser Valley OffRoad Toy Run & Food Drive – November 6 & 7 – Gill Bar

Oct 25, 2021
Business

Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia – Unemployment Rate Down Year to Year for September

Oct 25, 2021
Business

BUSINESS – Manning Park Resort Institutes a Minimum $18/hr Starting Wage

Oct 25, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.