RCMP, AbbyPD Need Info On Lickman Road Fraud Suspect

Fraser Valley – RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a person in a photograph taken from a business security camera for an alleged fraud.

An RCMP investigation initiated during a traffic stop conducted on December 30, 2020, in the 8000-block of Lickman Road led to the seizure of property reported stolen to Abbotsford Police Department. Police arrested and released a 32-year-old man from Chilliwack during the traffic stop.

As officers pursued their investigation, police linked additional credit cards from the theft to transactions completed at Chilliwack retailers from January 4 to 7, 2021.

Suspect description:

Caucasian female;

Height: 168 cm (5’6);

Weight: 125 kgs. (275 lbs);

Hair: black;

Associated to blue Hyundai 4 door sedan.

RCMP are reaching out to the public for assistance identifying the person in the photograph, says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

RCMP urge anyone with information to identify the individual to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

