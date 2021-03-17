Kent Celebration 125: Podcast with Daphne Sleigh on her book The People Of The Harrison and more history (VIDEO)

Kent/Agassiz (John Henry Oliver)- Kent Celebration 125: Podcast with Daphne Sleigh on her book The People Of The Harrison and more history.

It’s a pleasure to feature award-winning author Daphne Sleigh (slee), a longtime resident of British Columbia’s Fraser Valley. Daphne Sleigh writes: “I was up at Oxford at the same Oxford college as Margaret Thatcher and partly at the same time. But our paths never crossed: she was a couple of years older than me and was doing science, not an arts degree, so she went over to the labs to study”. Ms Sleigh’s books include:

2003. Walter Moberly and the Northwest Passage by Rail, Hancock House. (Explorer.)

2008. The Man Who Saved Vancouver, Major James Skitt Matthews. Heritage House. (Van. City Archivist.)

2013. Artist in the Cloister, the Life of Fr. Dunstan Massey. Heritage House. (Artist.)

Daphne Sleigh adds: “In between these books, I also did 3 commissioned family history books – notably the Trethewey family in Go Ahead or Go Home. 1994”.

For more information, https://missionarchives.com​. Also, visit http://agassizharrisonmuseum.org​ and https://mapleridgemuseum.org​.

Celebration 125 is a non-profit project for the District of Kent in association with the sub-committee for the 125th-anniversary of 2020. Thanks for your ongoing support in this series of podcasts. Visit us on Facebook at ‘Celebration 125: District of Kent’ for more historical podcasts.