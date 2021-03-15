Small Outdoor Religious Services To Be Allowed In Time For Passover, Easter

TOPICS:
Bonnie Henry/ Nigel Howard - March 2021

Posted By: Don Lehn March 15, 2021

Vancouver – In the Monday update from the PHO Dr. Bonnie Henry and the Health Minister Adrian Dix, some relief for those concerned about the clampdown on religious services.

Small gathers outside will be allowed soon.

Dr. Henry says they are also working on a phased re-opening of indoor services, starting April.

This, on paper, could relieve tension between some churches in the Valley who have been fined for breaking COVID rules with gatherings for indoor church services.

More to come.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Small Outdoor Religious Services To Be Allowed In Time For Passover, Easter"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.