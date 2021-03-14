UPDATE from Valley Huskers 2021 Annual General Meeting On Line – Remain Hopeful for a 2021 Season

Chilliwack – The Valley Huskers 2021 Annual General Meeting was on line – March 12.

(The BCFC AGM is Thursday March 25)

The President of the Huskers, Tom Caverley told FVN :

This was a standard AGM. I can tell you that we are continuing to build our Valley Huskers program and that some great people have stepped up to the plate to join our board and make this happen.



Tyler McLaren, BCFC President, was in attendance and passed along what is going on both in our conference and with the CJFL. We are all working towards a season but any type of schedule has not been decided upon yet.



I think we are more optimistic than last year for a season but there are factors outside of our control as we continue to follow provincial health guidelines.



Bob Reist is recruiting actively across the country and has around 30 core players at the local level that are involved in regular training sessions.



He, along with his players and board members, has been active in the community volunteering time at Bowls of Hope and participating in blood donation drives. Currently Bob has initiated a reading program in our schools. This is still at the planning stages and will see players reading to our young students.



You will see our Huskers continuing to volunteer in our communities as we move to our season.



All of these efforts continue to reinforce our brand story:

“Our Football connects communities and develops leaders for tomorrow”