AbbyPD Offer FREE Data Destruction Event for Your Electronics – Tuesday March 23

Abbotsford — Recycle your electronics & protect yourself from fraud. March is Fraud Prevention Month, and AbbyPD and the Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) are partnering, for the THIRD year, to help protect your private information through data destruction.

The first event was at the Abbotsford Police Headquarters Building (2838 Justice Way) on March 10th. THE ADDED DATE IS NOW TUESDAY MARCH 23 from 2-3PM.

APD invite you to bring unwanted electronic devices such as hard drives, computers, laptops, phones, tablets, tapes and small devices storing sensitive data, where they will be securely destroyed OR wiped clean and re-used for FREE (you decide which option you would like when you arrive). Data storage devices will be destroyed on-site using ERA’s shredding machine to prevent data being recovered from old equipment.

All COVID protocols will be in place with staff assisting at this event. Wear a mask or face covering when near staff at this event. Assistance will available to help you with your electronic devices should it be needed upon arrival at the event.

If you are unable to attend, please visit: https://www.electronicrecyclingassociation.ca/how-it-works/ for drop off instructions and locations.