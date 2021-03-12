Registration is Open for Hybrid Learning with Chilliwack School District

Chilliwack – A hybrid learning model is the delivery of BC curriculum through a blend of in person and online learning. A hybrid learning model aligns with the Chilliwack School District Strategic Plan to develop strategies to encourage blended learning opportunities and personalization.
The Chilliwack School District offers a robust hybrid learning option. This learning option provides online/experiential at home learning, combined with in class instruction based on the Ministry curriculum.
2020/21 Hybrid Learning Program Locations
- Unsworth Elementary
- Chilliwack Middle
- Mt. Slesse Middle
Registration for the 2021/22 school year is open on EReg
*2021/22 Hybrid Learning Program locations TBD. based on enrollment.
For more detailed information about this model: Parent Info Sheet
