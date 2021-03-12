Chilliwack/Vedder River Cleanup Society – Where to Recycle Fishing Line

Fraser Valley – Better weather means more people at the river. More people fishing.

So what do you do with cut fishing line? Dumping it in the river or on the bank are not options (legal).

The Chilliwack/Vedder River Cleanup Society along with the City of Chilliwack and Freshwater Fisheries Society Of BC now have fishing line receptacles along parts of the Chilliwack/Vedder River.

For the time being, there are containers installed in the following locations:

1. Near the Vedder Bridge

2. Peach Road

3. Hopedale Road (Hooge)

4. Lickman Road

5. Keith Wilson Bridge

6. No. 3 Road

7. Wilson Road

8. Lumsden Road

9. Bergman Road

10. Browne Road

11. Vedder River Campground

12. Giesbrecht Stockpile

13. Parking Area – Chilliwack Lake Road, near Teskey’s Rock

14. Parking Area – Chilliwack Lake Road, Bridlewood Stairs

Please spread the word. The Society is also looking for volunteers who are interested monitoring one or more of these receptacles so that line can be gathered and taken to one of two drop off locations in Chilliwack.

Please email info@cleanrivers.ca if you are interested.