Chilliwack RCMP Investigating Menzies Street Break and Enter – 18 Yr Old Woman At Home Was Injured

Chilliwack – RCMP seek the public’s assistance as police canvass for home security or dash camera video for an investigation into an alleged break and enter.

Shortly after 10AM on Tuesday morning, March 9, Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter interrupted by a neighbour in the 9400-block of Menzies Street. Police located an 18-year-old woman suffering minor abrasions after a confrontation with an intruder inside a home as she tended the owner’s pets. The intruder rode away on a bicycle.

Frontline officers immediately conducted a thorough search of the area, however, did not locate the suspect.

Suspect description:

Caucasian man;

Approximately 30 years old;

Height: 173 cm (5’8);

Weight: 86 – 91 kgs (190 – 200 lbs);

Freckle face;

Wearing a face covering, grey hoodie style jacket, white shirt;

Riding a white bicycle.

Chilliwack RCMP are asking residents and motorists travelling in the 9400-block of Menzies Street on March 9, 2021 around 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. who may have home security or dash cam video to contact police.

Fortunately the woman was not seriously injured during the incident, says Corporal Mike spokesperson for the UFVRD. We are reaching out to residents and motorists who may have captured images of the suspect to contact us.

RCMP urge anyone with information regarding this investigation to call police at 604-792-4611, or should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).