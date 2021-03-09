New Website Update at bcblueberry.com

Abbotsford – The BC Blueberry Council (BCBC) shares their refreshed website at bcblueberry.com. The entire site has been updated to be more industry-facing, hoping to provide more content and resources to its membership.

On the new website, in addition to the recipes and information on farms that was previously there, you will find:

BC Blueberry Council News and Events

Board of Directors and Committee Lists

Research Overview (the most up-to-date research done by the BCBC)

Market Development (with both international and domestic markets)

On-Farm Support Resources (including Food Safety and MarketSafe materials, and information on AgSafe, workshops and on-farm assistance, seasonal worker programs, and berry production guides)

Educational Resources (including pest and disease identification guides, eLearning resources, information on agricultural practices, financial assistance, and COVID-19 support)

How to find and buy BC Blueberries (producer and packer links, farm direct sales, U-Pick operations and organic farms)

The council hopes that its members, media and the public all find the new site useful. Is there something missing that you’d like to see? Send a note to clara@bcblueberry.com.