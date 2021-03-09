New Clinical Guidelines re: Substance Use and Pregnancy

Victoria – New clinical resources are available to better support British Columbians during pregnancy, while reducing harms related to substance use.

24/7 Addiction Medicine Clinician Support Line: www.bccsu.ca/24-7

Pregnancy Supplement – Provincial Guideline for the Clinical Management of High-Risk Drinking and Alcohol Use Disorder: www.bccsu.ca/alcohol-use-disorder

The British Columbia Centre on Substance Use (BCCSU) has developed a new clinical guideline supplement to care for pregnant people who use alcohol and has expanded the 24/7 Addiction Medicine Clinician Support Line for midwives in B.C. Supporting clinicians with specific tools and knowledge to approach substance-use care for clients during pregnancy will improve overall health outcomes and a better likelihood of longer-term engagement in care.

“This vulnerable time for new parents and their babies is made even more difficult by the stigma that still surrounds substance use,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “This expansion of support will help foster a healthier environment at a time when new parents and their babies need it most.”

Stigma associated with substance use and pregnancy have created barriers for pregnant people. A lack of knowledge around appropriate screening and treatment options create additional barriers to evidence-informed care.

Both the guideline supplement and the expansion of the support line will help reduce those barriers, providing supports for clinicians to address substance use safely and effectively with their patients during pregnancy and post-partum periods.