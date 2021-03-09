Chilliwack Schools Follow Abbotsford’s Lead and Cancels Prom — Again

Fraser Valley – It was inevitable.

On February 17, Abbotsford Schools officially cancelled prom for the second straight year.

And yes, COVID is to blame.

The question remained, when will Chilliwack follow suit.

In a letter to parents, the District’s interim superintendent Rohan Arul-pragasam confirmed that Chilliwack had to cancel stating: “please know that we did not make this decision lightly….With B.C.’s COVID case counts still uncomfortably high and provincial health orders restricting gatherings unlikely to be loosened … the safety of students must come first.”

Last year, then Grade 11’s were hoping that the pandemic would ease up and allow grad activities for ’21, but as you know, that was not the case.

More to come.