UFV Cascades WBB alum Kayli Sartori Slected for the U SPORTS Female Apprentice Coaching Program for 2021-22

Fraser Valley – The University of the Fraser Valley women’s basketball program is pleased to announce that Kayli Sartori has been selected for the U SPORTS Female Apprentice Coach Program for the 2021-22 season.



The U SPORTS initiative, now in its second year, announced a class of 18 on Monday in celebration of International Women’s Day. The program aims to increase the number of females in coaching positions across Canadian universities by matching apprentice coaches who have recently graduated with a mentor coach in one of the 11 U SPORTS-sanctioned sport offerings for female-identifying student-athletes.



Sartori, a highly decorated alum of the UFV women’s basketball program, joined the Cascades’ coaching staff this season and has helped out in COVID-19-modified practice settings. The funding through U SPORTS and Sport Canada will enable her to take on a more prominent role on the staff in 2021-22 under the guidance of mentor coach Al Tuchscherer , and devote more time to coaching and professional development.



Sartori, a Chilliwack product, will build on an incredible playing resumé as she launches her coaching career.

Sartori is one of 18 participants selected for the U SPORTS Female Apprentice Coaching Program in 2021-22. She is one of five who will coach in the Canada West conference next season, and one of five from the sport of basketball. FULL LIST



“It’s gratifying when alumni of your program want to continue their basketball career on the coaching side,” said Steve Tuckwood , UFV director of athletics and campus recreation. “Kayli was a leader on the floor for the Cascades, and I am confident she’ll bring the same commitment to excellence to her coaching.



“We’re thankful for the funding through U SPORTS which will allow for an expanded opportunity for Kayli to grow in her coaching skills at UFV.”

