Voices of the Valley – Canadian Radio Sanctuary: with Andy Halychuk on the Abbotsford Flying Club (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley (John Henry Oliver) – In this Encore Presentation of a 2014 interview, Andy Halychuk gives us some of the history of the Abbotsford Flying Club. Its relationship with the Abbotsford International Airshow and their program to introduce young people to the beauty of flying. As this is an older podcast, some information may have changed since then. Also, needless to say, during the time of a pandemic, certain events and procedures have been adjusted for health and safety reasons.

Photos courtesy of Airtight Productions, the Abbotsford Flying Club and various aviation archives. Visit http://www.abbotsfordflyingclub.ca​ for more information.

This is a non-profit project as part of the Voices of the Valley series of podcasts with a focus on Fraser Valley life, then and now. Thanks for your support.