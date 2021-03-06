Former Mission Teacher Charged with Sex Offences

Mission – Mission RCMP are seeking further information and witnesses in a historical sexual assault investigation dating back to 2007. In February of 2020, two former, female students reported allegations of assault and sexual assault against a former teacher at the Mission School District (MSD), Mr. Donald Alan Sweet.

While one woman alleged she had been assaulted, the other reported having been sexually assaulted by Sweet, both while they were students at the MSD. The offences are alleged to have occurred between 2007 and 2008 in the MSD and a Conference Center near Chilliwack. The Mission RCMP victim services unit is engaged and continues to support the women, as the investigation has unfolded.

The Mission Serious Crime Unit assumed conduct of the investigation from the early stages and has completed it’s investigation for consideration of appropriate charges by the BC Prosecution Service.

Donald Alan Sweet has now formally been charged with a total of seven charges, four counts of sexual interference, two counts of sexual assault and one count of assault. He is expected to appear next on March 15, in the Abbotsford Provincial Court.

If you have information you are encouraged to contact the Mission RCMP non-emergency line or Crime Stoppers.