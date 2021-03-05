Mission RCMP Searching for Missing Person – William Joshua Bowles – Last Seen at Shelter

Mission – Mission RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance to locate missing person William Joshua Bowles.

Bowels was last seen on March 04, 2021 at Haven in the Hollow shelter in Mission, BC.

BOWLES is described as:

37 year old caucasian male,

5 ft 10 in

150 lbs

Brown Hair

Green Eyes

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of BOWLES, they are asked to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at SOLVECRIME.CA.