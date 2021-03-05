chillTV’s Chill N Chat! “Karen Fry (Vancouver’s New Fire Chief)”, Season 3, Episode 4 (VIDEO)

TOPICS:
chillTV

Posted By: Don Lehn March 5, 2021

Fraser Valley – chillTV’s Chill N Chat! “Karen Fry (Vancouver’s New Fire Chief)”, Season 3, Episode 4

Trish N Jenny welcome new Vancouver Fire Chief, Karen Fry! Also featured an update from Total Makeover Challenge and Utterly Uncorked! Notable links: Total Makeover Challenge: https://www.facebook.com/TotalMakeove…​ Noble Ridge Meritage: https://www.facebook.com/NobleRidgeWi…​ Karen Fry: https://www.facebook.com/VancouverFir…

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™

