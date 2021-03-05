Artist Call with Stipend – Chalk-art “Masterpieces” on the Sidewalks of Downtown Abbotsford This Spring Break

Abbotsford – Downtown Abbotsford is seeking creative individuals to create chalk-art “masterpieces” on the sidewalks of Downtown Abbotsford this Spring Break.
Yes this is a paid gig. Renumeration: $100 for two hours of work
Must be 18+ years of age and have some experience creating art with chalk.
If you or anyone you know are interested, email Connie at marketing@downtownabbotsford.com by Monday, March 15th, 2021 at 11AM.
