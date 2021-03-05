AbbyPD Investigating Assault on Keeping Road

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Emergency Services were called to the 37000 block of Keeping Road (off Sumas Mountain Road) Thursday night @ 7PM for reports of a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers located two men who were injured in a physical altercation. Both victims were transported to a hospital BC EHS. One of the victims has been released, and the other remains in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Though investigators are in the preliminary stages of this investigation and the reason for the dispute is unknown, investigators believe there is no risk to the public.

If you have information about this assault, please contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.