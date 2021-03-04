FVRD Updating Cannabis Regulations – Complete the Survey by March 12 – Win a $50 Visa Gift Card

Fraser Valley – The FVRD is updating cannabis regulations in the electoral areas and they want to hear from you.

The District wants to make it worth your time by giving you a chance to win a $50 Visa gift card ( You must complete the survey by March 12).

Land Use Policy for Cannabis Production, Processing and Retail Sales in the Electoral Areas [PDF – 182 KB].

Updates are occurring in two phases:

Phase 1

Restrict cannabis production in Electoral Areas D, F, and H

Phase 2

Create regulations for cannabis production and processing based on community consultation

Next Steps

We are collecting your feedback through our online survey. Your feedback will guide where, and what type of cannabis land uses will be permitted in your community. It will also influence policies to minimize impacts in your community.

Please take the survey by March 12, 2021, for your chance to win one of two $50 Visa Gift Cards!

Once the survey is complete, we will report back on the findings and draft the regulations for review.

If you have additional comments please contact us at planning@fvrd.ca or 604-702-5484.

