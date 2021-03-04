Body Of Man in His 20’s Found Under Menzies Bridge – Not Considered Foul Play

Chilliwack – Criminality is not suspected in the death of a man in his early 20s that was discovered in Chilliwack on Thursday morning.



Around 8:45 AM on Thursday, March 4th, Chilliwack RCMP were called to the area of the Hope River bridge on Menzies Street after receiving a report of a found body. The area was cordoned off while police investigators and the BC Coroners Service conducted their preliminary investigation. The death is not being considered suspicious.



No criminality is suspected in this death. BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation to determine the means by which the death occurred. The Chilliwack RCMP will continue to support BC Coroners Service with its investigation moving forward.

The Coroner will not speculate if this was an overdose, another medical condition or if the man took his own life.

The man’s next of kin has been notified and the identity of the male is not being released.