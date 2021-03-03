The Father’s Day Walk/Run for Prostate Cancer – Sunday June 20 – Registration Is On Now

Fraser Valley – Registration is now open for the 23rd Annual Run / Walk to Support Prostate Cancer on Sunday June 20.

Registration info can be found here.

1 in 9 Canadian men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. This means that 1 man in Canada will be diagnosed every 23 minutes.

For over 22 years, The Father’s Day Walk Run supporters have helped change the lives of men living with prostate cancer. And now more than ever, those affected by prostate cancer need support.

That’s why for last year and for this year, The Father’s Day Walk Run is a virtual event — a new way to show your support and keep our communities safe during COVID-19.

​