Chilliwack Vedder River Cleanup Society April Cleanup Schedules for Saturday April 10

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack/Vedder River Cleanup Society have tentatively scheduled their Spring river cleanup for Saturday April 10 at the Chilliwack Fish and Game Club.

At this time they do not know what the Public Health Orders will be but hope to still have a river cleanup with a reduced capacity, similar to how they did the September cleanup.

PRE-REGISTRATION via email will be required. More info can be found here.

Masks will be required on site at registration and you are encouraged to keep your group to those in your immediate household only.

Sign in will begin at 8:30am at the Chilliwack Fish and Game Club in the parking lot and that folks return to the Fish and Game Club by 1pm. There will be no gathering outside or meeting inside however the washrooms will be available.

More details will be made available in early April.