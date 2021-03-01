Tourism Chilliwack Needs Your Input on Five Year Strategic Plan

Chilliwack – Planning for the future during a pandemic.

Not an easy task but that is what Tourism Chilliwack is doing.

The 2022- 2027 Tourism Strategic Plan will be their guide for the next 5 years and will ensure they are accountable. to you

Open the pdf here.

The Annual Marketing Plan will align the goals and strategies and ensure all stakeholders and tourism sectors are represented.



You’re invited to review the document and provide any suggestions or feedback by Friday, March 5th to Allison Colthorp colthorp@tourismchilliwack.com.



This is an opportunity for you to help shape the future direction of Tourism Chilliwack.

Their mission statement:

OUR STRATEGY

The 2022 – 2027 Strategic Business Plan is the roadmap for Tourism Chilliwack and our stakeholders for the next five years. The strategy identifies the priorities that will ensure that we fulfill our mission of working with a wide range of community stakeholders and tourism businesses to develop marketing and destination management programs that are focused on responsibly increasing overall visitors and overnight stays within the community and the region.

OUR VISION

To position Chilliwack as an iconic destination to adventure and unwind, partnering with our community stakeholders to invite visitors to responsibly experience the area’s urban and natural attractions.

OUR MISSION

To promote awareness of Chilliwack as an iconic destination by growing Chilliwack’s tourism economy responsibly and sustainably through the development of collaborative relationships, encouraging environmental stewardship, and advancing the awareness of the Indigenous reconciliation plan as it relates to educating our community and visitors to discover, interact with and respect this heritage. With a strategy that embraces a commitment to diversity, equity, inclusivity and accessibility, our mission is to invite the world to experience Chilliwack.