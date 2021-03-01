Rain City Housing Kitchen Fire Could Have Been Much Worse

Chilliwack – Late Sunday morning (February 28 @11:30AM) the Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire in an Rain City Housing apartment building in the 45000 block of Yale Rd.

Firefighters responded from Halls 1 and 4 and quickly gained access to a 3rd floor apartment unit where crews discovered a small fire in the kitchen area.

The fire had been extinguished by the building’s automatic fire sprinkler system prior to the arrival of fire crews, which significantly limited fire damage to a small area around the kitchen cabinets.Without a working sprinkler system in place, this fire had the potential of causing extensive fire, smoke and water damage to the unit.

No one was hurt.