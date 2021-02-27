Staying Warm and Dry – Successful Sock Drive for Ruth and Naomis, the Ann Davis Society and the Salvation Army

Chilliwack – On the heels of the Coldest Night of the Year campaign by the Ann Davis Transition Society, which raised close to $59 thousand to aid the hungry and homeless, comes another initiative.

Carol Marleau, the Manager of Recreation Services and Corporate Wellness. Chilliwack posted to social media : The City of Chilliwack BC, FVRD, RCMP and Fire Department hosted a sock drive to collect warm, dark new socks. We collected over 500 pairs of socks that will now be donated to Ruth and Naomis, the Ann Davis Society and the Salvation Army who will then provide to those in need.

If you want to contribute, simply contact one of the organizations through their various social media outlets.

Carol Marleau