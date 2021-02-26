chillTV’s Chill N Chat! “Sarah Lovely” – Breast implant surgery, and the potential pitfalls, Season 3, Episode 3 (VIDEO)

TOPICS:
chillTV

Posted By: Don Lehn February 26, 2021

Fraser Valley – chillTV’s Chill N Chat! “Sarah Lovely” – Breast implant surgery, and the potential pitfalls, Season 3, Episode.

Breast implant surgery, and the potential pitfalls are the subject of this week’s interview with Sarah Lovely who shares her own decades-long painful experience. Trish & Jenny are also back with an update on the ladies from the Total Makeover Challenge, and we get to see a new “Udderly Uncorked” featuring Bench 1775 Winery! Reference links for today’s show: Bench 1775 Winery – 2017 Cabernet Savaugn Sarah https://www.facebook.com/Bench1775​ Total Makeover Challenge https://www.facebook.com/TotalMakeove…​ Sarah Lovely https://www.facebook.com/superfuelyou…​ and http://breastimplantinfo.org/​ and https://medrecords.ca/​ and https://www.facebook.com/groups/Heali…​ chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "chillTV’s Chill N Chat! “Sarah Lovely” – Breast implant surgery, and the potential pitfalls, Season 3, Episode 3 (VIDEO)"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.