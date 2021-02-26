chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: February 25, 2021 – Mayor Popove on rumours over The Portal Shelter (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: February 25, 2021.

A chockerblock full episode this week, including Councillor’s Corner, Chilliwack City with Mayor Ken Popove, Andy Rolleman & Jacqueline Lemay with the first NOW HEAR THIS! of 2021, and an interview with Vancouver lawyer Adrienne Smith!

…and then there’s the news!

Headlines this week:

-School Trustee Barry Neufeld facing legal action from a Chilliwack Elector.

-School Board balancing the budget.

-Improved internet quality in Ryder Lake on the horizon.

AND

The Chilliwack Jets are still making plans for their spring camp.

News Director: Don Lehn

This episode is sponsored by NexGen Hearing (Chilliwack Hearing)