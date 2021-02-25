Chilliwack Mustangs Lacrosse March Clinics – One for Girls, One For Goalies + Merch Sale

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Minor Lacrosse Association (Mustangs) are hosting their first girls only clinic will be March 3 with NLL player Brandon Clelland. Don’t miss out on your chance to get in on this free clinic https://www.chilliwacklacrosse.com/registration/

Plus, here’s you chance to get in on their goalie only clinic with Eric Penney. See website for more info https://www.chilliwacklacrosse.com/registration/

And, do you have you Mustangs gear?