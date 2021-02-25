Chilliwack Mustangs Lacrosse March Clinics – One for Girls, One For Goalies + Merch Sale

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn February 25, 2021

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Minor Lacrosse Association (Mustangs) are hosting their first girls only clinic will be March 3 with NLL player Brandon Clelland. Don’t miss out on your chance to get in on this free clinic 🥍https://www.chilliwacklacrosse.com/registration/

Plus, here’s you chance to get in on their goalie only clinic with Eric Penney. See website for more info https://www.chilliwacklacrosse.com/registration/

And, do you have you Mustangs gear?

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Chilliwack Mustangs Lacrosse March Clinics – One for Girls, One For Goalies + Merch Sale"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.