Chiefs Trade Cherkowski to the Calgary Canucks – Gives The 20 Year Old A Chance To Play

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs have moved 20-year old veteran forward Nicholas Cherkowski to the Calgary Canucks of the AJHL. Cherkowski, a native of Vernon, B.C, came to the Chiefs last season via trade from the Wenatchee Wild. Last season Cherkowski tallied 3 goals, and 5 assists in 27 games played with the Chiefs.

“Very bittersweet day, moving Nick to the Calgary Canucks.” Said Chiefs Head Coach and General Manager Brian Maloney. “Nick is exactly what we want in our players. Competitive, skilled, and his character and integrity are off the charts. This move was all about providing Nick an opportunity to get into some game action as soon as possible. With Alberta getting clearance to begin their season, we decided it was something that had to be done for the betterment of the player.”

While the Chiefs remain hopeful and optimistic that they will have a season, Maloney reiterated that the organization needed to do what was best for the player in this situation. “Nick deserves this opportunity. He has been an amazing teammate, and member of our community since his first day here. Although he was only here for a short time, he has made a lasting impression on the entire organization.” Said the Chiefs Coach.

Chiefs Associate Coach and Assistant GM Brad Rihela echoed Maloney’s sentiments. “Nick was just a pleasure to work with. He loves being with his teammates and competing every day. I know as a staff we will be tracking his games and cheering for him.” Said Rihela.