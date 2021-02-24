RIP Nietzsche the Cat from The Book Man – He Crossed The Rainbow Bridge

Chilliwack – Anyone who has been to the Book Man in Chilliwack knows Nietzsche.

Sometimes arrogant, sometimes cuddly and always the main fixture of the beloved store.

FVN’s General Manager Peanut Buttercup is crying.

Amber Price o/o of The Book Man took to social media on Wednesday to tell us the sad news:

It has been a sad week for all of us at The Book Man. On Monday afternoon, we lost a very special soul. We are sorry to share that our beloved Nietzsche has passed over the Rainbow Bridge.Our beautiful, apricot beauty slipped away peacefully in the arms of store owner Amber Price, and Ena Vermerris of Ena’s Community Cats at Chilliwack Animal Hospital.Nietzsche joined us at The Book Man on May 30th, 2008. We had told Ena Vermerris that we were looking for a bookstore cat, and she said she had the perfect kitty in mind. Boy did she know what she was talking about!With his gorgeous fur, curious and gentle disposition, and endless patience and enjoyment of pets, play, treats and visits, he has won the hearts of thousands of people over the past 13 years.Over the years Nietzsche was featured in eight calendars, on the cover of a book entitled “Bookstore Cats” by Brandon Schultz, on a book bag, on a journal illustrated by Jane Mount, on countless bookmarks, in prints and even on his own enamel pin. He ‘paw-tographed’ countless bookmarks and posed for hundreds of professional photographs. He was featured in the British Columbia magazine, in blogs, on websites and in original pieces of art.We want to take moment to thank the photographers and artists who used their talents to create unique pieces of art to immortalize our boy forever. We will never forget his magnificent beauty because of your skills; thank you!He touched our hearts, made us laugh, and stalked the aisles like a true King. He loved sleeping in the middle of the counter, laying around in sunbeams in the front window, and often waited by the front door to greet clients as they came in.

We wanted to honour our clients with the knowledge of his passing first; you have all petted him and loved him just as we have, and are his family as much as we all are.While we are all understandably broken hearted now, we know that fond memories will fill this voice as time takes the sharp edges of grief away. Nietzsche belonged to all of us, and we will all mourn his loss together.