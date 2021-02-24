New Abbotsford Food Hub to Strengthen Food Business Security in Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley – Food and beverage producers will soon have more opportunities to grow their businesses while increasing food security with the development of a new food hub in Abbotsford.

“B.C. food hubs create new opportunities for small- and medium-sized businesses and strengthen food security, so British Columbians can rely on locally grown and processed food now and for generations to come,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries. “Our BC Food Hub network is a wonderful example of innovation at a local level, creating jobs and supporting farming, skills training and community building in the regions they operate.”

BC Food Hub Network: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/agriculture-seafood/growbc-feedbc-buybc/bc-food-hub-network

The B.C. government is investing up to $750,000 to purchase food-processing equipment and cover other startup costs in partnership with the District of Mission and the Mission Community Skills Centre Society. The hub will help small- and medium-scaled businesses access shared food and beverage processing space and equipment to increase their production and sales.

“The Fraser Valley is home to a rich agricultural history, thanks to the hardworking people that live here,” said Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission. “As our agricultural community continues to grow, so do the ideas that people bring to the table to innovate our food. The new food hub will help support small business owners with the resources they need to build on their ideas leading to a stronger food supply for all British Columbians.”

Danny Plecas, acting mayor, District of Mission –

“The District of Mission is pleased to collaborate with the Province of B.C. and the Mission Community Skills Centre Society to realize the development of the Abbotsford-Mission Food Hub. The hub will be instrumental in furthering agricultural production and processing activities and bringing innovation and new employment to Mission.”

Stephen Evans, executive director, Mission Community Skills Centre Society –

“On behalf of Mission Community Skills Centre Society and our partners, we are delighted by the opportunities the new Fraser Valley Food Hub will bring to local producers and processors. The hub will help food entrepreneurs access training and supports while providing a shared space to commercialize their ideas. The Province set out on a bold plan to enhance a made-in-B.C. local supply chain and we wish to thank the minister for her vision.”

Quick Facts: